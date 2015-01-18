* Egyptian pound hits weakest rate since auctions began Dec.
2012
* Depreciation comes days after surprise interest rate cut
* Moves could make Egypt more attractive for
investment-analysts
(Adds analyst comment)
By Shadi Bushra
CAIRO, Jan 18 The central bank let the Egyptian
pound depreciate for the first time in six months on
Sunday, in what analysts view as a move to encourage investment
by letting the pound reach a price that the market sees as fair.
After four years of turmoil, Egypt is trying to secure a
nascent recovery by conveying an investor-friendly image in the
run-up to an investment conference in March.
Letting the pound reach its weakest price since currency
auctions began in December 2012 could be a way to boost market
confidence in the most populous Arab country, while pressuring a
thriving currency black market.
"Allowing the pound to gradually depreciate to what is
perceived by the market as a fair value could promote inflows of
foreign currency into the system and build-up of foreign
reserves," said Monette Doss, senior economist at HC Brokerage.
The central bank says it sold 38.5 million dollars at a
cutoff price of 7.19 pounds per dollar on Sunday, weaker
than previous sales at 7.14 pounds.
Egypt began auctioning dollars in December 2012, which
bankers saw as a possible controlled shift towards a free float.
But two years later the central bank still plays a powerful role
in supporting the pound.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates, though
there remains an active black market.
The pound was changing hands at 7.84 to the dollar in the
unofficial market on Sunday afternoon, but had strengthened to
trade at 7.80 by the evening, one trader said. Traders quoted
levels around 7.75 on Thursday, the previous trading day.
The bank's unexpected depreciation comes days after it
surprised the market with a cut to its benchmark interest rates
of 50 basis points.
The two moves in tandem are likely meant to maximise
investment during the March conference by eliminating currency
doubts and reducing the cost of borrowing, while buffeting
Egypt's reserves, analysts said.
Egypt's foreign reserves have declined for two months, which
economists see continuing due to low investments and no further
aid expected from Gulf countries, Doss said.
A banker at an Egyptian lender said the depreciation was
being perceived as a way to gradually price out black market
traders.
The central bank introduced a fourth weekly dollar auction
in December to curb the flourishing currency black market after
the gap between official and unofficial rates widened.
The move has so far failed to narrow the gap substantially.
