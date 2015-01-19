* Central bank will allow further depreciation - analysts
By Nadia El Gowely and Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, Jan 19 Egypt's central bank let the pound
weaken on Monday for the second day running, a move
analysts said was aimed at stamping out a thriving black market
as inflation concerns ease.
The bank allowed the pound reach 7.24 pounds per dollar at
Monday's auction, its weakest level since dollar sales were
introduced in December 2012, and was expected to let it
depreciate further to close the gap with the unofficial rate
that has been widening for months.
The central bank made a similar move in the first half of
2014, but had held the pound steady at 7.14 for over six months
amid what currency traders said was concern that further
depreciation would fuel inflation.
Inflation spiked in Egypt after the government slashed
energy subsidies in July, prompting the central bank to raise
rates by 100 basis points that month.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of the central bank sales,
giving it effective control over official rates, whereas many
businesses and ordinary people use the black market.
It introduced a fourth weekly auction in December to ease
mounting currency pressure, but this proved ineffective. Foreign
reserves fell to $15.33 billion December after Egypt repaid a
Qatari deposit and defended the pound.
Expectations the bank would devalue had grown since it
announced a surprise 50-basis-point cut in benchmark interest
rates on Thursday, saying plummeting global oil prices had eased
the inflation outlook.
Egypt is an energy importer and a major wheat importer.
Global commodities fluctuations can have a major impact on its
balance of payments and inflation, affecting rate decisions.
Hany Genena, head of research at Pharos Securities
Brokerage, was the only economist of five polled by Reuters last
week to forecast a rate cut and devaluation.
"We see the both the Egyptian pound and interest rates going
down further in 2015. We comfortably see the official exchange
rate converging to the parallel rate," Genena said on Monday.
"The parallel rate is a very reliable proxy of the
equilibrium exchange rate given that a significant bulk of
transactions, particularly private sector transactions, are
executed at this rate."
The bank offered $40 million and sold $38.4 million at a
cut-off price of 7.24 pounds per dollar on Monday, weaker
than Sunday's official rate of 7.19 pounds.
It did not give a reason for the move and could not be
immediately reached for comment.
However, the pound was still changing hands in the black
market at a much weaker rate of 7.87 pounds per dollar on
Monday, one trader said. That level was weaker than the rate of
7.80 quoted on Sunday, meaning the gap between the official and
unofficial rates widened slightly despite the depreciation.
The International Monetary Fund has urged Egypt to allow
more exchange rate flexibility to boost exports and
competitiveness.
