CAIRO Jan 21 Egypt's pound weakened to
7.34 per dollar from 7.29 the previous day at a central bank
auction on Wednesday, the weakest level it has been allowed to
reach since auctions began in December 2012 and the fourth
official depreciation this week.
The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.4 million at
a cutoff price of 7.34 pounds per dollar, the central
bank said.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates, though
there remains an active black market in the pound.
