CAIRO Jan 26 Egypt's pound weakened to
7.43 per dollar from 7.39 at a central bank auction on Monday,
the weakest level it has been allowed to reach since auctions
began in December 2012.
It was the sixth consecutive official depreciation in the
past week, prompted by the gap between the black market and the
official rate.
The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.4 million at
a cut-off price of 7.4301 pounds per dollar, the central
bank said.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates.
But there remains an active black market in the pound that
is used by businesses and individuals, and the gap between this
and the official rate has been widening for months.
The pound was trading at 7.90 to the dollar on the black
market shortly after the central bank's auction on Monday,
according to one trader. It was quoted at 7.89 after the
previous auction last Thursday.
Expectations that the bank will devalue have grown since it
announced a surprise 50-basis-point cut in benchmark interest
rates earlier this month. The bank said plummeting global oil
prices had eased the inflation outlook.
