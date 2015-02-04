(Adds details, background, black market rate)
CAIRO Feb 4 Egypt's pound held steady at
7.53 per dollar at Wednesday's central bank auction, remaining
unchanged for the first time since the bank began allowing the
pound to weaken on Jan. 18.
The bank offered 40 million dollars and sold 38.5 million at
a cut-off price of 7.5301 pounds per dollar, the central
bank said, the same price at the previous sale on Monday.
The central bank has let the official pound exchange rate
weaken steadily since Jan. 18, as authorities tried to wipe out
the black market as part of economic reforms designed to
reinforce a nascent recovery and burnish the country's image
ahead of an investment conference in mid-March.
The move sent the pound to 7.53 per pound on Monday, the
weakest level it has been allowed to reach since the auctions
began in December 2012.
The rates at which banks are allowed to trade dollars are
determined by the results of central bank sales, giving
the bank effective control over official exchange rates. There
remains an active black market in the pound, though.
A trader on the unofficial market said the pound was
changing hands at 7.95 pounds per dollar, down from the rate of
8.00 quoted a day earlier.
Egypt's central bank last week gave banks permission to
widen the band around the official rate at which they can trade
dollars, to 10 piastres about or below the official rate from 3
piastres, in a bid to stamp out the black market.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick and Ehab Faroukd; Editing by Toby
Chopra)