DUBAI, March 2 Egypt has started to devalue its
currency in order to address the shortage of hard currency which
is still making it difficult for foreign portfolio and
industrial investors to repatriate profits, Investment Minister
Ashraf Salman said on Monday.
Speaking at a business conference in Dubai, Salman said:
"It's definitely a problem, not only for investors but foreign
direct investors.
"The foreign reserves of Egypt are now $15 billion...which
cannot support the flows into and out of the country."
He added, "We are addressing the issue by starting to
devalue the Egyptian pound over the past three weeks."
The central bank allowed the pound to drop to around
7.63 from 7.15 against the U.S. dollar in the official market
between late January and early February, though depreciation has
halted since then.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Andrew Torchia)