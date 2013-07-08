CAIRO, July 8 The Egyptian pound
strengthened at a central bank sale of foreign exchange on
Monday, hours after violence broke out between supporters of
deposed President Mohamed Mursi and the military, a banker said.
The central bank sold $37.6 million to banks, with the
cut-off price at 7.0097 pounds to the dollar compared to 7.0184
pounds at Thursday's sale, the banker said.
The banker had predicted the 87 basis point fall before
banks submitted their bids on Monday morning.
On the black market, the pound strengthened as well, with
one dealer offering to sell dollars for 7.25 pounds and buy
dollars for 7.20 pounds, compared to 7.35 and 7.30 on Friday.
The central bank introduced the currency sales, held three
times a week, at the end of December to help stave off a
currency crisis and thwart a run on the pound.
Since then, the bank has allowed the currency to lose 12
percent of its value on the official market.