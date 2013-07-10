CAIRO, July 10 The Egyptian pound
strengthened at a central bank sale of foreign exchange on
Wednesday, for the third time since the military removed
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi from power one week ago.
The central bank sold $38.8 million to banks, with the
cut-off price at 6.9992 pounds to the dollar compared to 7.0097
pounds at Monday's sale, the banker said.
On the black market, the pound was steady, with one dealer
offering to sell dollars for 7.25 pounds and buy for 7.20
pounds.
The central bank introduced the currency sales, held three
times a week, at the end of December to help stave off a
currency crisis and thwart a run on the pound.
Since then, the bank has allowed the currency to lose 12
percent of its value on the official market.