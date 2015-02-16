CAIRO Feb 16 Egypt signed a 5.2 billion-euro deal to buy French weaponry on Monday, Egyptian media said, in a move Cairo hopes will boost its military power as fears grow of conflict in neighbouring Libya spilling over its border.

The agreement is for 24 Rafale combat jets made by Dassault Aviation, a multi-mission naval frigate, and air-to-air missiles.

Egyptian defence minister Sidqi Sobqi signed the deal with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in a ceremony in the presence of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a French delegation that included the manufacturers, state news agency MENA said. (Reporting Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Andrew Roche)