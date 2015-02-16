CAIRO Feb 16 Egypt signed a 5.2 billion-euro
deal to buy French weaponry on Monday, Egyptian media said, in a
move Cairo hopes will boost its military power as fears grow of
conflict in neighbouring Libya spilling over its border.
The agreement is for 24 Rafale combat jets made by Dassault
Aviation, a multi-mission naval frigate, and air-to-air
missiles.
Egyptian defence minister Sidqi Sobqi signed the deal with
his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in a ceremony in the
presence of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a French
delegation that included the manufacturers, state news agency
MENA said.
