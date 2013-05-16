* Limits fund investments to only 2 pct of a bank's capital
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt's central bank, worried that
banks are investing too much of their cash in local money market
and fixed income funds, is imposing stricter limits on such
investments, a move asset managers say could cripple their
industry.
In a copy of a central bank directive obtained by Reuters,
the central bank says banks will not be able to invest more than
2 percent of their tier-one capital in local money market and
fixed-income funds, down from 5 percent at present.
A central bank official said that some banks' investments in
these funds had approached the size of their entire loan
portfolio.
"It's something that any central bank would be worried
about," the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters by
telephone.
"We don't regulate these companies, we don't supervise these
companies, and they (the banks) leave this amount of money to be
managed by these companies," the official said.
The bank's directive, dated May 9, has been circulated to
banks but does not say when it would come into effect.
Around eight local financial institutions offer money market
and fixed income funds, with combined assets of around 70
billion Egyptian pounds ($10 billion), local asset managers say.
The funds are regulated by the Egyptian Financial
Supervisory Authority (EFSA), which could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Fund managers said they would be starved of business once
the new rule takes effect.
"It will cause huge damage to a 60 or 70 billion (pound)
industry," said Ahmed Abou Saad, chairman of Rasmala Egypt Asset
Management, which manages about 2.0 billion pounds of money
market and fixed income funds.
The new ruling also limits the amount of funds invested in
all money market and fixed income funds to no more than 7.5
percent of a bank's total local currency deposits.
Banks exceeding these limits must stop issuing any new
investment certificates until their funds shrink to the new
limits.
FUND MANAGERS WILL BE HIT
The biggest money market manager in Egypt - and which stands
to lose the most from the new limit - is Beltone Capital
, which had 32 billion pounds under management at the
end of 2012, almost all of which was in money market or fixed
income funds.
One of Beltone's clients, Egypt's second-largest bank,
state-owned Banque Misr, has more than 20 billion pounds in
money market and fixed income funds, according to the central
bank.
The head of Beltone, Aladdin Saba, did not respond to a
request for comment.
Most of the money invested by the funds goes into government
securities at high interest rates, and fund managers speculated
the central bank may be trying to bring down government
borrowing costs by forcing people to place their money in
deposits at commercial banks rather than channel it through
money market funds offered by the banks.
"The funds would move back to banks, which would have to put
10 percent with the central bank as (statutory) reserves at zero
interest, which might benefit the central bank," said Mohamed el
Sherbini, head of money market and fixed income at CI Capital.
CI Capital, which is a subsidiary of Commercial
International Bank, is Egypt's second-biggest money
market fund manager with 8.5 billion pounds of assets under
management.
Many Egyptian banks have been making record profits by
lending to the government, whose borrowing costs have soared in
the two years since president Hosni Mubarak was ousted in a
popular uprising.
Demands by civil servants for higher wages and a stagnant
economy that has eaten into public revenues have widened the
state budget deficit to about 11.5 percent of gross domestic
product, forcing the government to turn to domestic banks for
financing.
"The net interest margin for the banks is huge. They will
make a bigger profit when investing this money in treasury bills
and bonds. Banks using funds make less than 1 percent," Sherbini
said.
Rasmala's Abou Saad said that any contraction of the money
market industry would decrease the options and the number of
products for both investors and borrowers.
($1 = 6.9645 Egyptian pounds)
