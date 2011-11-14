DOHA Nov 14 Egypt's state-owned gas
company Egas plans to hold a bidding round for natural gas
exploration early next year, the petroleum minister said on
Monday.
In October, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation
(EGPC) said it would hold its first bidding round to explore for
oil and gas since the uprising that toppled President Hosni
Mubarak and had invited international companies to enter.
"We have an ongoing bid round for EGPC. Another bid round
will be announced for Egas in gas...early next year,"
Abdullah Ghorab told reporters on the sidelines of a industry
event in Doha.
Egypt's current oil and condensate production is currently
in the range of 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), while gas output
is around 6 billion cubic metres, said Ghorab.
Egypt's 20-year gas deal with Israel, signed in the Mubarak
era, is unpopular with the Egyptian public. Critics argue that
Israel has not been paying enough for the gas.
"What we're doing now is we don't have commitments for
further exports and we're also revising the future commitments,"
he added.
Egypt's proven reserves of oil and gas rose to 18.3 billion
barrels of oil equivalent in the year to the end of June 2010
and the country has said it expects to boost them to 20 billion
over the next two years.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Anthony Barker)