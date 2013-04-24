By Tracy Rucinski
| MADRID, April 24
MADRID, April 24 An Egyptian liquefied natural
gas plant, majority-owned by European utilities, has filed a
complaint with the International Chamber of Commerce alleging
that a state partner has failed to comply with contracts, a
source with knowledge of the situation said.
The Damietta LNG plant is 80 percent-owned by Union Fenosa
Gas (UFG), a joint venture between Spain's Gas Natural
and Italy's Eni. The remaining 20 percent is split
evenly between state-owned companies EGAS and EGPC.
The LNG plant has stopped operating due to a lack of gas
supply since the government began keeping natural gas for the
domestic market after fuel shortages and power cuts last summer,
rather than sending it to the plant for liquefaction and export.
Egypt has also been delaying payments to firms producing oil
and gas on its territory as it has struggled with dwindling
currency reserves, rising food bills and sliding tourism
revenues since the 2011 revolution that overthrew Hosni Mubarak.
Even if there is no production at the plant, Damietta's
partners are still obliged to pay for contracted LNG capacity.
UFG is obligated to take 60 percent of the plant's production
and EGAS 40 percent, the source said.
"EGAS is not paying the amount that it should be, and this
is having an impact on the rest of the plant," the source said.
The contracted payments are needed to cover the plant's
operating expenses, investments and debt servicing.
Damietta filed the complaint against EGAS with the ICC
International Court of Arbitration in Paris on April 12, seeking
a ruling from the arbitrator that EGAS does in fact have to make
payments, the source said.
Gas supply to Damietta has been completely cut off, and
analysts do not expect the plant to restart this year. If the
situation continues, UFG could seek international arbitration
against Egypt, a wider and more serious complaint than the one
filed with the ICC.
"UFG is still hopeful for dialogue with the Egyptian
government over the gas supply situation but has not ruled out
seeking international arbitration if an agreement is not
reached," the source said.
(Additional reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Fiona Ortiz
and Jane Baird)