CAIRO May 7 Egypt wants to raise $2.5 billion
to cover natural gas imports until the end of December, an
energy official said on Wednesday.
Khaled Abdel Badie, head of state-run Egyptian Natural Gas
Holding Company (EGAS), told Reuters the funds were needed to
secure supplies for power stations and cover other costs.
Egypt must import liquefied natural gas (LNG) for power
generation, to cover a shortage as domestic gas production
declines, a sensitive issue the new president will face.
Abdel Badie provided no details on how the government might
raise the funding, but Egypt has obtained billions of dollars in
loans from other Gulf Arab states in recent months. Some of that
money has been used to help Cairo fund energy costs.
Former army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is expected to
win a presidential election on May 26-27, has suggested he will
take a cautious approach to Egypt's energy troubles, saying the
government cannot get rid of costly subsidies overnight.
Electricity demand is highest in summer, when Egyptians keep
air-conditioners running day and night. But the lack of gas has
caused blackouts, even in winter this year for the first time in
decades.
Energy is a politically explosive issue in the biggest Arab
nation, where power cuts have become commonplace even in the
capital Cairo. Blackouts deepened discontent with Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi before the army ousted him last July
after mass protests against his rule.
But Egypt's energy troubles predate Mursi. They are rooted
in fuel subsidies. Officials have said the subsidies could cost
nearly $19 billion in the next fiscal year starting in July.
The subsidies also drain foreign currency reserves.
