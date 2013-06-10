(Adds details, background)
CAIRO, June 10 Qatar will grant Egypt five
shipments of natural gas to help Egyptians get through the
summer until mid-September, a statement from the Egyptian
Petroleum Ministry said on Monday.
"Qatar will supply five cargoes of liquefied natural gas as
a gift to the Egyptian people during the summer months, with the
first of these shipments beginning at the end of July (and
continuing) until mid-September," Qatar's Energy and Industry
Minister Mohammed al-Sada was quoted as saying in the statement.
The statement did not give the size of the shipments.
A delegation of Egyptian officials, including Egypt's Oil
Minister Sherif Hadara, met with Sada ahead of the decision.
The gas shipments will help Egypt get through a hot summer
when energy consumption usually rises and the country faces
frequent power cuts.
In April, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim
al-Thani said the gas-rich Gulf state would extend gas supplies
to Egypt this summer as needed.
Qatar will not deliver LNG directly to Egypt, which lacks
the import infrastructure to accept shipments, but instead will
replace exports from Egypt with its own gas.
At current prices the Qatari cargoes would fetch about $321
million on the open LNG spot market, based on a typical Qatari
shipment of 210,000 cubic meters and prevailing Asian spot LNG
prices.
Under the deal, Egypt will take a share of natural gas
produced by foreign companies for its domestic use and Qatar
will export LNG directly to the foreign companies' customers.
BG Group, a stakeholder in the Idku LNG export terminal, is
expected to benefit from the swap deal between Qatar and Egypt.
BG Group CEO Chris Finlayson said in May that an
inter-governmental LNG swap deal would be a "win-win" for Egypt
and for BG Group, which would gain access to additional LNG
volumes.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Patrick Werr and Oleg
Vukmanovic in London; editing by Jeff Coelho)