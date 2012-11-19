CAIRO Nov 19 Egypt's foreign minister will head
to Gaza on Tuesday alongside a delegation of Arab ministers to
express solidarity with the Palestinian people, following
Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory, a spokesman
for the ministry said.
Egypt is at the heart of efforts to broker a truce to end
fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups.
"Mohamed Amr, foreign minister, will head to Gaza
accompanying an Arab ministerial delegation to express
solidarity with the brave Palestinian people who are subjected
to Israeli aggression for the sixth day in a row," Amr Roshdy,
spokesman for the ministry, said on Monday.