CAIRO Feb 18 A proposed one-year ban on the import of motorbikes and three-wheeler 'tuk-tuks' to Egypt will have limited impact on GB Auto's 2014 profits, the company said on Tuesday.

GB Auto is the Egyptian distributor of tuk-tuks and motorbikes made by India's Bajaj. The Egyptian cabinet last week gave authority to the finance ministry to temporarily ban the import of tuk-tuks, fully assembled motorbikes and their components.

Cabinet spokesman Hany Salah told an Egyptian TV channel last week that the proposed ban was aimed at restoring "discipline and order" to the streets.

There has been an increase in the number of unregistered motorcycles and tuk-tuks in the country. Some have been used by militants in attacks against security forces.

GB Auto, which made around 14 percent of its revenue from two and three-wheelers in the third quarter, said last week that the ban would have an adverse impact on the company. But on Tuesday it said the effect on this year's profits would be minimal.

"Stock on hand of both products, strong pricing power across all product lines, recovery in commercial vehicles segment and new business will cushion the impact of the ban on the import of motorcycles and three-wheelers," it said.

"We are certain that organic growth, new business ventures and cost control initiatives will allow us to deliver the same profitability in FY14 as we had originally planned, even as our top line falls slightly short," Chief Executive Raouf Ghabbour said in a statement.

GB Auto shares were up 5 percent at 38.9 Egyptian pounds at 0900 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)