CAIRO Nov 11 Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto's third-quarter net profit jumped to 102.6 million Egyptian pounds ($13.1 million), from 54 million in the same period last year, the company said on Wednesday.

It said its revenue climbed by 2.9 percent to 3.17 billion pounds, from 3.08 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Susan Fenton)