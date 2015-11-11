(Adds CEO quote, background)
CAIRO Nov 11 Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto
said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit jumped
nearly 90 percent compared to a year earlier despite foreign
currency shortages that have strained operations.
GB Auto's third quarter net profit rose to 102.6 million
Egyptian pounds ($13.1 million), from 54 million in the same
period last year, the company said.
Revenue climbed by 2.9 percent to 3.17 billion pounds, from
3.08 billion a year earlier.
GB Auto, Egypt's largest listed auto assembler and
distributor and the country's distributor of tuk-tuks and
motorbikes made by India's Bajaj, has been affected by a
currency crisis that has made importing more difficult.
Egypt has been grappling with a foreign currency shortage
that has crippled import activity and hurt foreign investment as
the country tries to rebuild its economy.
Increased demand in the Egyptian market during the third
quarter however helped offset some of the negative effects of
the currency crisis, the company said.
"It was only later in the quarter that we began grappling
with this ongoing nationwide shortage of foreign currency," said
GB Auto CEO Raouf Ghabbour.
Production at some of the firm's factories was halted for 20
days during September and October due to delays in supplies.
"Management expects the full impact of the foreign currency
bottleneck to be reflected on 4Q15 sales volumes, however,
incremental price increases will be introduced to the market
over the next quarter," a company statement said.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Susan Fenton and David
Evans)