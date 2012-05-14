UPDATE 1-Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state loan guarantees
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
CAIRO May 14 Egyptian vehicle distributor GB Auto reported on Monday a 61 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit.
The company said its net profit for the first quarter of 2011 was 18.58 million Egyptian pounds ($3.08 million), compared to 11.53 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 6.0365 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Yasmine Saleh)
* Key shareholder Etihad abandons talks with TUI on leisure airline
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a national security review of the U.S. steel industry would be completed "very, very soon" and will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel producers and consumers.