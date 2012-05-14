(Adds details from statement)

CAIRO May 14 Egyptian vehicle distributor GB Auto's first-quarter net profit rose 61 percent on improvements in vehicle sales, its financing business and other activities, the company said in a statement on Monday.

GB Auto said net profit rose to 18.58 million Egyptian pounds ($3.08 million), compared with 11.53 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Its sales of cars and buses as well as other activities such as financing produced revenues of 1.7 billion pounds, up from 1.3 billion in the same period a year ago.

GB Auto controls one third of the Egyptian passenger car market, which has grown fast in recent years thanks partly to easier access to credit, a wider range of cheaper Asian vehicles and a fast-expanding population.

It shares were up 2.4 percent by 1244 GMT. The benchmark index was down 0.4 percent. ($1 = 6.0365 Egyptian pounds)