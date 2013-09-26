By Shadia Nasralla
| CAIRO, Sept 26
CAIRO, Sept 26 Egypt's biggest car assembler GB
Auto is betting on cheaper, locally assembled Chinese
vehicles and expansion into northern and sub-Saharan Africa as
it grapples with the effects of political instability in its
main domestic market.
The company, which controls around 25 percent of Egypt's car
market, is manoeuvring to keep sales on track two and a half
years after Egypt's popular uprising, which caused a decline in
purchases of higher-priced cars.
Its net income in the second quarter plummeted 72 percent
year-on-year to 16.1 million Egyptian pounds ($2.3 million).
In Egypt, GB Auto expects to increase sales of inexpensive
Chinese-designed Geely passenger cars and low-end
vehicles from India's Bajaj, including two-wheelers
and three-wheeled tuk-tuks.
"A lot of people are delaying the buying decision because of
concerns on security, maybe their car would get destroyed during
demonstrations or stolen," said Menatalla Sadek, GB Auto's
corporate finance and investments director.
"We don't need 'la vie en rose' but just a little bit of
stability, a clear political path, less violence in the street,"
Sadek said. "This would definitely lead Egypt to grow very
fast."
Egyptian sales of GB Auto's higher-end Hyundai
passenger cars plunged in the first half of the year by over 40
percent year-on-year for fully-assembled, imported vehicles and
by 13 percent for locally assembled models, GB Auto said.
GB Auto is having to adjust its relationship with Hyundai,
which has told the Egyptian firm it will stop supplying kits at
the end of the year because it wants to limit overseas assembly
to plants where it has full control over production, Sadek said.
GB Auto, which is Hyundai's sole assembler and distributor
in Egypt, has bought enough Hyundai parts to continue assembly
until around the end of 2014, when it will shift completely to
assembling cars from kits provided by Geely, Sadek said.
The company began assembling Geely cars at its Prima factory
in Cairo, where it also puts together its Hyundai cars, when a
new expansion was brought on line in October 2012.
"From zero percent market share, Geely in June recorded a 10
percent market share," Sadek said. "We built a brand from
scratch."
GB Auto is using its Geely connection to expand into north
Africa. "We started in Algeria last month and Libya is starting
any minute now ... You'll see recorded sales probably that will
be significant by quarter four," Sadek said.
"We have an opportunity to replicate our success in Egypt in
other countries in north Africa and then, eventually, in
sub-Saharan Africa."
($1 = 6.8921 Egyptian pounds)
