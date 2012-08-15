* Islamist president changed top army commanders
* New chief of staff trained, like others, in U.S.
* Egypt gets $1.3 billion in U.S. military aid a year
By Edmund Blair
CAIRO, Aug 15 Egypt's new second-in-command of
the military has said that U.S. troops should be withdrawn from
the Middle East while any democratisation in the region should
come from within and have religious legitimacy, according to a
paper he wrote in 2005.
Though published before U.S. President Barack Obama was
elected, the document written while newly appointed Chief of
Staff Sidki Sobhi was studying in the United States offers a
rare insight into the thinking of a top officer in the
traditionally opaque Egyptian army.
The generals, who for decades stayed in the shadows, were
thrust to the fore when Hosni Mubarak, himself a former air
force commander, was toppled in an uprising last year and the
Supreme Council of the Armed Forces took charge.
An Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, came to office in June
and stamped his authority over the military this week by
retiring the country's two top generals and taking back vital
powers they had earlier retained for themselves.
Though generals held news conference and gave interviews
when in charge, they gave little away in public about their
thoughts on broader policy beyond the transition, such as the
crucial relationship with the United States, which gives Egypt
$1.3 billion in military aid a year and trains many officers.
"I recommend that the permanent withdrawal of the United
States military forces from the Middle East and the Gulf should
be a goal of the U.S. strategy in this region," wrote Sobhi,
then a brigadier general studying for a Master of Strategic
Studies Degree at the U.S. War College.
He added in his concluding remarks to the 10,600-word thesis
"that the United States should pursue its strategic goals in the
region through socioeconomic means and the impartial application
of international law", in a reference to what he had earlier
described as Washington's "one-sided" relationship with Israel.
He said the presence of U.S. troops in the region had been
used as a justification for armed struggle by radical Islamists.
Though many in the Middle East object to U.S. soldiers being
posted there, it is unusual to hear the view aired so clearly by
a senior figure in the army of Egypt, a staunch U.S. ally.
Sobhi, 56, was appointed chief of staff, the military's
second most senior post, in the surprise shake-up announced on
Sunday by Mursi, whose Muslim Brotherhood group was routinely
hounded and jailed in the past six decades by Mubarak and other
presidents who all hailed from the military.
COMMUNICATION
The army's top officer, Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, who
served as Mubarak's defence minister for 20 years and led the
military council, was forced into retirement, replaced by
General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former head of intelligence.
Sobhi said there was "a fundamental lack of understanding
and communication" between foreign policy makers from U.S.
administrations and governments in the region, writing before
Obama sought to shift U.S. policy by reaching out to the Arab
and Muslim world with a pivotal speech in Cairo in 2009.
The general said one reason was U.S. policy makers worked in
a strictly secular democratic system but: "The Islamic religion
is strongly interlinked to various degrees with the functioning
of most Arab governments and their respective societies."
The process of democratisation "must have and project
political, social, cultural, and religious legitimacy. In other
words, this democratisation process must be of and viewed as
having a purely domestic origin," he wrote, highlighting in
italics the words "religious", "viewed" and "purely domestic".
He said Washington should turn its focus to a "new Marshall
Plan", mirroring the huge package of aid that helped Europe
rebuild after World War Two, to regain its influence.
Sobhi's thesis was posted on a U.S. Department of Defense
website, and was initially highlighted by blogger and analyst
Issandr El Amrani.
The dramatic army changes followed a military blunder on
Aug. 5 on the Sinai border with Israel when 16 border guards
were killed by militants, giving Mursi an opening to act amid
public anger and - some more junior officers said - grumbles
among some military ranks over the army leadership.
RELIGIOUS ALLEGIANCE?
The generals have shown no sign of challenging Mursi's
decision. Tantawi and former Chief of Staff Sami Enan were both
warmly greeted and awarded medals by the president in a ceremony
shown on state television on Tuesday.
One Western diplomat and other observers have suggested the
new commanders may have Islamist sympathies or hold conservative
values that may appeal to the Brotherhood. But others played
down such talk, including Robert Springborg, a professor at the
U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in California.
Writing in Foreign Policy, he said the main reason for
removing Tantawi "was not Islamist commitment, but accumulated
dissatisfaction with the field marshal's debasement of their
institution and its capacities, triggered by his inept political
manoeuvring".
The Western diplomat said some discontent may have prompted
the change, including from U.S.-trained officers imbued with the
idea that the army should stay outside politics.
Sisi's intelligence background, suggesting a deep knowledge
of army personnel, could have made him an attractive ally for
Mursi, the diplomat said. "He is the best person to have on your
side. You promoted him, you own him," he said.
Washington has urged the new commanders and the civilian
authorities to work together on Egypt's democratic transition.
"These new appointees, the new leaders of the military are
all people that we have worked with before and many of whom have
trained here in the United States as well," said U.S. State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland.
Among the other promotions was General Mohamed el-Assar who
was appointed deputy defence minister. He has been in charge of
relations with the United States, one reason that may have
helped his promotion as well as the fact that he spoke out early
after Mubarak's ousting against the former president.