BERLIN Feb 26 Germany's foreign ministry said
on Wednesday it strongly advised against travel to all regions
of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Previously the ministry had made a warning against travel in
the north of the Sinai peninsula and the Egyptian-Israeli border
area as well as the resort of Taba.
The ministry said it advised travellers on the ground to
contact their travel agent to organise an earlier departure from
Sinai. Until then they are encouraged to keep movement to a
minimum and follow instructions from travel agents and the
Egyptian security forces, it said.
Last week a Sinai-based militant Islamist group warned
tourists to leave Egypt and threatened to attack any who stay
after Feb. 20. The group has claimed responsibility for a
suicide bombing that killed two South Korean tourists and an
Egyptian earlier this month.