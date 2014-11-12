(Adds quote, reasons for losses)
CAIRO Nov 12 Global Telecom, the
Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, reported on
Wednesday a 66 percent jump in net losses for the first nine
months of the year, to 2.013 billion Egyptian pounds ($282
million) due to higher costs and taxes and adverse moves in
foreign exchange rates.
The company, which is 51.9 percent owned by Vimpelcom
, said revenue for the nine months ending on Sept. 30
slipped 3 percent to $2.52 billion from $2.61 billion in the
same period last year.
It also said it lost $154.3 million in the third quarter
alone, which compared with a net profit of $50.8 million in the
same period last year.
"(Third-quarter) results were negatively impacted by
competive pressures in Algeria and Pakistan. And this was
partially offset by the strong recovery in Bangladesh," Chief
Executive Vincenzo Nesci said on a news conference call.
The losses over the nine months were also attributable to
higher financial expenses, foreign exchange losses in its key
foreign markets of Algeria and Pakistan, and an amended Egyptian
tax law that has increased the tax burden of foreign
subsidiaries, the chief financial officer said on the same call.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Shadi Bushra; Writing by Stephen
Kalin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)