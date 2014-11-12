(Adds quote, reasons for losses)

CAIRO Nov 12 Global Telecom, the Egypt-based group formerly known as Orascom Telecom, reported on Wednesday a 66 percent jump in net losses for the first nine months of the year, to 2.013 billion Egyptian pounds ($282 million) due to higher costs and taxes and adverse moves in foreign exchange rates.

The company, which is 51.9 percent owned by Vimpelcom , said revenue for the nine months ending on Sept. 30 slipped 3 percent to $2.52 billion from $2.61 billion in the same period last year.

It also said it lost $154.3 million in the third quarter alone, which compared with a net profit of $50.8 million in the same period last year.

"(Third-quarter) results were negatively impacted by competive pressures in Algeria and Pakistan. And this was partially offset by the strong recovery in Bangladesh," Chief Executive Vincenzo Nesci said on a news conference call.

"(Third-quarter) results were negatively impacted by competive pressures in Algeria and Pakistan. And this was partially offset by the strong recovery in Bangladesh," Chief Executive Vincenzo Nesci said on a news conference call.

The losses over the nine months were also attributable to higher financial expenses, foreign exchange losses in its key foreign markets of Algeria and Pakistan, and an amended Egyptian tax law that has increased the tax burden of foreign subsidiaries, the chief financial officer said on the same call. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)