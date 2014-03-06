BRIEF-Baiyin Nonferrous' unit to invest in South Africa's Sibanye Gold for up to $200 mln
* Says its unit Gold One Group Limited plans to invest up to $200 million to South Africa's Sibanye Gold Limited
Cairo, March 6 Egypt-based international telecoms firm Global Telecom, formerly Orascom Telecom Holding, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $749 million on Thursday, a 59 percent increase in losses on a year ago, blaming lower currency exchange rates and regulatory pressures in several countries in which it operates.
Revenues fell to $834 million from £908 million in the same period in 2012.
Global Telecom is 51.9 percent owned by Vimpelcom.
WASHINGTON, April 24 The United States will impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday, escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors.