Cairo, March 6 Egypt-based international telecoms firm Global Telecom, formerly Orascom Telecom Holding, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $749 million on Thursday, a 59 percent increase in losses on a year ago, blaming lower currency exchange rates and regulatory pressures in several countries in which it operates.

Revenues fell to $834 million from £908 million in the same period in 2012.

Global Telecom is 51.9 percent owned by Vimpelcom.