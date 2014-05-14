BRIEF-Salesforce.Com CEO's 2017 total compensation was $13.2 mln
* CEO Marc Benioff's 2017 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $33.4 million in 2016
CAIRO May 14 International telecoms firm Global Telecom Holding, the Egypt-based group formerly called Orascom Telecom, reported on Wednesday a net profit of $43 million for the first quarter of 2014.
That compared with a loss of $204 million in the first quarter of last year. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Xilinx sales grow for 6th consecutive quarter; dividend raised for 12th consecutive year