BRIEF-CdR Advance Capital FY net profit down at EUR 1.2 million
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY REVENUE 4.64 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.57 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
CAIRO, March 23 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, appointing 10 new ministers including ones for the key finance and investment portfolios, Egyptian state TV reported.
Banking veteran Amr el-Garhy was appointed finance minister and Dalia Khorshid, formerly of Orascom Construction Industries, as investment minister.
Other appointments were ministers for justice, antiquities, the public sector, labour, irrigation, civil aviation, transport, and tourism. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Michael Georgy)
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has opened books for its new 30-year benchmark at OAT 3.25% May 2045 plus 14bp area, according to the lead managers.