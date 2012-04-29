Essam el-Erian , (1st L) on second row attends the first Egyptian parliament session in Cairo January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/Files

CAIRO The head of Egypt's ruling military council will start talks on a cabinet reshuffle, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood told Reuters on Sunday, in an apparent concession to the Islamist-dominated parliament's demand for a new government.

Essam el-Erian, a senior Brotherhood lawmaker, said the ruling military council had told Parliamentary Speaker Saad al-Katatni, another member of the Islamist group, that Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi would begin talks for the reshuffle.

A military official had no comment on the report.

The biggest party in the Egyptian parliament, the Brotherhood has led calls for military council to sack the government of Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri.

The group has called for a new coalition representing the make-up of the chamber that was elected in Egypt's most democratic election in six decades.

Parliament overwhelmingly rejected the army-appointed cabinet's policy programme last week.

In a sign of tension with the military council, parliament decided on Sunday to suspend its sessions until May 6 in protest at ministers' failure to show up for parliamentary hearings and the generals' refusal to appoint a new cabinet.

Ganzouri, who was appointed by the military council in November, said last week he would not resign in response to a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

