* New Egyptian finance minister says committed to IMF talks
* Currency slips to new record low
* Central bank says forex reserves stable at low level
* Reshuffle expands Islamist control of bureaucracy
By Tom Perry and Maria Golovnina
CAIRO, Jan 6 Egypt's president added fellow
Islamists to a reshuffled government on Sunday and the new
finance minister pledged to finish talks on an IMF loan to stave
off a currency crisis that risks provoking more popular unrest.
A senior IMF official is due in Cairo on Monday to meet
Egyptian leaders over the $4.8 billion loan deal, which was
postponed last month to give Egypt more time to tackle political
tensions before introducing unpopular austerity measures.
The new finance minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy is an
expert on Islamic finance and is seen as sympathetic to the aims
and thinking of President Mohamed Mursi, elected in June, and to
his Muslim Brotherhood. A Brotherhood spokesman denied Hegazy
was a member but said three other new ministers were.
The new ministers in what is still largely a government of
non-partisan technocrats take office in an economic crisis that
has seen the currency lose more than a tenth of its value since
the uprising two years ago that toppled Hosni Mubarak.
Political unrest over a new Islamist-tinged constitution had
delayed tax increases believed to be key to the IMF deal, but in
a brief statement, Hegazy said he was "completely ready to
complete discussions" with the International Monetary Fund.
The political conflict triggered lethal street protests last
month that added to pressure on the Egyptian pound and
speculators began exchanging local currency for dollars.
As Hegazy spoke on Sunday, the pound reached a new
low, trading at 6.45 to the dollar. It has lost more than 4
percent of its value against the dollar since the central bank
brought in a new system of currency auctions on Dec. 30 to
preserve the country's dwindling foreign reserves.
Importers have warned that the weakening currency and
uncertainty about how low it will go could lead to sharp rises
in the prices of imports including food.
Hegazy, who replaces Mumtaaz Al-Saeed, a career bureaucrat,
teaches economics at Alexandria University. In 1985, he earned a
doctorate from the University of Connecticut, according to a
biography provided by Alexandria University. It listed two dozen
papers on Islamic economics that he had written or reviewed.
Religious strictures on charging interest on loans creates
particular economic conditions for Muslim businesses.
The Muslim Brotherhood now controls eight of some 35
portfolios in Prime Minister Hisham Kandil's cabinet, including
the influential supply, information and housing ministries.
"Dr. Mursi would like to be sure that he has a cabinet which
shares his major orientations," said Mustapha Kamel Al-Sayyid, a
professor of political science at Cairo University.
"He wants to be surrounded by like-minded ministers."
RESERVES CRITICAL
The IMF signed the loan deal in November but final
ratification was postponed last month at Cairo's behest because
of the unrest set off by Mursi's drive to fast-track a
controversial new constitution.
Fearing further public anger at the time, Mursi canceled tax
increases believed to be part of a package of austerity measures
agreed as part of the IMF deal.
The constitution was approved in a popular referendum and
signed into law on Dec. 26.
The IMF said on Saturday its Middle East director, Masood
Ahmed, would visit Cairo to meet Egyptian officials to discuss
recent economic developments and "possible IMF support for Egypt
in facing these challenges."
Prime Minister Kandil said Monday's meeting aimed to
reassure the IMF about the government's plans and the economy's
capacity for recovery.
The Brotherhood is wary of any government measures that
could damage its popularity ahead of a parliamentary election
due to get under way by the end of February.
The IMF deal is seen as vital for boosting investor
confidence and staving off a financial crisis.
Having spent more than half the country's foreign exchange
reserves defending the pound since Mubarak was toppled, the
central bank has warned the reserves had fallen to a critical
level. Economists say the country's readily available foreign
reserves will cover just over two months of imports.
The central bank said the reserves were at $15.015 billion
in December - little changed from November's level.
The pound slid half a percent on Sunday at the central
bank's fifth auction of foreign currency under the new auction
system designed to preserve the reserves.
The bank sold all of the $60 million it had offered to banks
at Sunday's auction. Last week, the bank sold $300 million at
four similar auctions, which bankers have described as a move
toward a free float of the currency.
