CAIRO, July 25 The makeup of a new Egyptian
government is likely to be decided by the middle of next week, a
presidential spokesman said on Wednesday, a day after the new
prime minister was named by President Mohamed Mursi.
Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Hisham Kandil was
designated as premier on Tuesday but some critics questioned
whether the little-known technocrat had the political or
economic experience for the job.
"Negotiations over the formation of the new government will
end by the middle of next week," Yasser Ali told reporters.
"A statement will be issued soon or maybe tomorrow about
what was achieved with regard to the formation of the
presidential team," Ali added, in reference to talks to appoint
Mursi's deputies and advisers.
Investors had been hoping for a premier able to tackle
Egypt's urgent economic problems. The main index
declined to a 1.5 percent close for the second day on investor
scepticism about Kandil's political and economic experience.
Mursi himself was sworn in three weeks ago. The time it had
taken him to name his prime minister underlined how Egypt is
struggling to turn the new political freedoms brought by the
overthrow of Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising a year and half
ago into an effective government.
Mursi, a Muslim Brotherhood politician and the country's
first freely elected civilian president, is seeking to stamp his
authority on a state where the military that assumed power from
Mubarak still looms large.
Highlighting the continued influence of the generals, Kandil
said Mursi was in contact with them on the choice of the new
defence minister, a post currently held by Field Marshal Hussein
Tantawi, who held the post for 20 years under Mubarak.