* Army chief Sisi to remain as defence minister-source
* Mahlab reappoints interior minister, oil minister
* 26 sentenced to death for planning to attack Suez Canal
* No word on finance, foreign affairs minister
By Asma Alsharif and Yasmine Saleh
CAIRO, Feb 26 Egyptian army chief Field Marshal
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will keep his post as defence minister in a
new government, an official source said on Wednesday, quashing
speculation he was about to announce a widely expected bid for
the presidency.
Sisi is tipped to win the upcoming presidential election but
has yet to announce his candidacy. He must vacate the post of
defence minister in order to run. The source said he would
likely keep that job until an election law is finalised.
"He is expected to continue in his post until all the issues
regarding the election laws are resolved," the source said.
Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi's government resigned on
Monday in a surprise move that has not been clearly explained.
Many of Beblawi's ministers were reappointed on Wednesday by
Prime Minister-designate Ibrahim Mahlab, the outgoing housing
minister who was asked on Tuesday to form the new cabinet.
They included Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim, a leading
figure in state efforts to fight militant attacks that have
soared since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi
last July following mass protests against his rule.
Ibrahim survived an assassination attempt last September.
Sisi, 59, is widely seen as the most powerful figure in the
army-backed administration installed after Mursi's removal.
He enjoys strong support among Egyptians who were glad to
see the overthrow of Mursi, who was freely elected president in
2012. But to Mursi's Islamist supporters, he is the mastermind
of a coup that led to a bloody state crackdown.
Mahlab said on Tuesday that fighting militant attacks would
be a priority for his government. Shootings and bombings, mostly
targeting the security forces, have become commonplace since
Mursi's removal.
Pointing to the wider risks, an Egyptian court sentenced 26
people to death on Wednesday for plotting attacks on ships
passing through the Suez Canal - a vital artery of world
shipping. The defendants were tried in absentia.
MINISTERS OF OIL, PLANNING ALSO STAY ON
Mahlab, a former official in deposed President Hosni
Mubarak's National Democratic Party, also reappointed Oil
Minister Sherif Ismail and Planning Minister Ashraf al-Arabi.
There was no immediate word on who would take the ministries
of finance or foreign affairs.
Mahlab is a civil engineer who formerly headed one of
Egypt's biggest construction firms.
Hisham Zaazou, tourism minister in the Beblawi government,
also kept his position. Tourism is one of the most important
industries in Egypt but has been hammered in the last three
years of turmoil.
Mounir Fakhri Abdel Nour, minister of trade and industry in
the Beblawi government, was appointed minister of a consolidated
ministry merging trade and investment.
Cabinet sources said at least 14 of the ministers who served
in Beblawi's 36-member cabinet would stay on. Four of the
ministerial posts were either canceled or merged into other
portfolios.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)