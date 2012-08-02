CAIRO Aug 2 Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi will
keep his post as defence minister in Egypt's first Muslim
Brotherhood-led administration, Prime Minister-designate Hisham
Kandil said on Thursday, preserving a formal role in cabinet for
the influential army.
Tantawi served as former president Hosni Mubarak's defence
minister for two decades until the military assumed power in
February, 2011, ending a mass uprising against Mubarak's rule.
The military formally handed power to President Mohamed
Mursi at the end of June. But generals remain at the heart of
power and play a role in the country's civilian administration
under a decree they issued on the eve of Mursi's election.
Their powers include the authority to pass laws following
their dissolution of the Brotherhood-led parliament.
The new cabinet - due to be sworn in on Thursday - replaces
one led by Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri, a premier under
Mubarak and appointed by the military council late last year.
Other incumbents who keep their jobs include Foreign
Minister Mohamed Kamel Amr and Finance Minister Mumtaz al-Saeed.
Irrigation minister in Ganzouri's government, Kandil was a
little-known technocrat until Mursi chose him as prime minister.