CAIRO, June 24 Egypt's economy grew by 2.2
percent in the first quarter of 2013, unchanged from the
previous quarter but slower than the 5.2 percent recorded a year
earlier, the state news agency quoted the planning ministry on
Monday as saying.
The economy had several years of 7 percent growth before the
popular uprising that brought down Hosni Mubarak in February
2011, but since then has suffered from a collapse in tourism and
foreign investment and an increase domestic labour disputes.
In the nine months to end-March, gross domestic product rose
by 2.3 percent, up from 1.8 percent from the same nine months a
year earlier. Egypt's financial year begins on July 1.