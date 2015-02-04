(Adds details)
CAIRO Feb 4 Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United
Arab Emirates will deposit $10 billion in Egypt before the
country holds an investment conference in March, the news
website Al-Youm Al-Sabea reported.
Egypt hopes the conference in the resort Sharm el-Sheikh
will generate ventures worth billions of dollars, helping to
boost its economy, which has just started to recover from
political turmoil triggered by the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates gave Egypt
more than $12 billion in aid, deposits for the central bank and
petroleum products since the army toppled Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.
The major oil producers see Mursi and his now-outlawed
Muslim Brotherhood movement as a threat to their monarchies and
believe Egypt -- the biggest Arab state -- is a bulwark against
the group.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has focused on trying to
repair Egypt's economy, enacting reforms to try and win over
foreign investors and announcing mega-projects such as a second
Suez Canal to create jobs.
Egypt can expect economic growth "easily north of 4
percent" in fiscal year 2014-15, which ends in June, boosted by
rising confidence and a windfall from lower oil prices, its
finance minister said last month.
(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Larry King)