By Shadia Nasralla
| CAIRO, June 9
CAIRO, June 9 Egyptian authorities have arrested
seven men for sexually harassing women near Cairo's Tahrir
Square while thousands celebrated the inauguration of President
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.
A video posted on YouTube on Sunday, claiming to depict one
of the Tahrir assaults, showed a naked woman with injuries on
her hip being dragged through a large crowd at night towards an
ambulance. The footage caused uproar.
It is not clear whether her attackers were among those
arrested for Sunday's violence.
Last week Egypt issued a new law which punishes sexual
harassment with at least six months in jail or fines of at least
3,000 Egyptian pounds ($420). Judicial sources said the arrests
were made under the new law.
Former army chief Sisi, who ousted Mohamed Mursi of the
Muslim Brotherhood after mass protests last summer, has spoken
of the importance of women in Egyptian society without
discussing specific plans.
Sexual assault was rampant at demonstrations during and
after the 2011 uprising against former President Hosni Mubarak
and is common at large gatherings in Egypt. Local activists and
foreign journalists are among those who have been attacked.
"In the framework of security efforts to protect the
celebrations in the squares yesterday on June 8 the security
apparatus was able to arrest all (seven men) for harassing a
number of women," the ministry said in a statement posted on
Facebook.
It listed the names of the men, aged 15 to 49, and the areas
where they lived. Prosecutors are detaining them for four days
pending investigations, judicial sources said.
Two of the men admitted beating a woman, while five denied
any wrongdoing and said the woman had provoked them, the sources
added.
Sexual harassment, high rates of female genital cutting and
a surge in violence after the Arab Spring uprisings have made
Egypt the worst country in the Arab world to be a woman, a
Thomson Reuters Foundation survey showed late last year.
A western male user on Facebook described the YouTube video
as "horrible beyond words".
"The frenzy in the scene is truly terrifying. And the
situation for women in this country has long been appalling, and
it simply has to change," he added.
A U.N. report on women last year said 99.3 percent of women
and girls had been subjected to sexual harassment in Egypt,
which some analysts say reflects a general rise in violence in
Egyptian society over the past half-decade.
Many say Egyptian society as a whole needs to take sexual
harassment more seriously. One female television presenter on a
private channel giggled when her colleague mentioned the
harassment in Tahrir. The people were simply "happy", she said.
"People on the ground believe that these cases are organised
attacks," said a female reporter interacting with the anchor.
"But aside from that it will not, in any way, affect the
celebrations of Egyptians for Sisi's inauguration ," she added
with a smile on her face.
($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Michael
Georgy and Alexandra Hudson)