CAIRO, June 25 A housing development company
owned by Egypt and Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was
increasing its capital by $245 million, a four-fold rise, to
build houses in Egypt, in a further sign of support for the
country from its key Gulf ally.
Egyptian state news agency MENA said Saudi Arabia would
inject $124 million dollars into the Saudi Egyptian Construction
Company (SECON), with Egypt contributing 100 feddans (103.8
acres) of land in three cities worth about the same amount.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab neighbours Kuwait and the
United Arab Emirates have given more than $20 billion to help
Egypt since the ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi last
July following mass protests, leading to the election of Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi as president last month.
Saudi King Abdullah stopped in Cairo briefly last week to
meet with Sisi in a symbolic visit that demonstrated the king's
strong support for the former army chief. The Gulf monarchy sees
Cairo as a crucial partner against the rise of radical Sunni
Islamism in the region.
According to MENA, Egyptian Housing Minister Mustafa
Madbouly told reporters the investment would be used "to
establish a large number of housing units to encourage
initiatives to build medium-income housing units", without
providing specifics.
Arabtec Holding, Dubai's largest-listed
construction firm, agreed with the Egyptian army in March to
build one million houses for lower-income households in one of
the region's biggest projects valued at $40 billion.
