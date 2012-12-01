* Mursi calls Dec. 15 referendum on constitution
* Islamists rally for president and draft constitution
* Egypt polarised between Islamists and their opponents
By Tom Perry and Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Dec 1 Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi
called a Dec. 15 referendum on a new constitution, hoping to end
protests over a decree expanding his powers, as at least 200,000
of his Islamist supporters rallied in Cairo on Saturday.
Approval of the constitution drafted by an assembly stacked
with Mursi's Islamist allies will override the Nov. 22 decree
that temporarily shielded Mursi from judicial oversight and
triggered statements of concern from Western governments.
The decree plunged Egypt into its worst crisis since Mursi
won office in a June election and sparked countrywide protests
and violence in which two people have been killed and hundreds
injured. This hit an economy just showing signs of recovery.
"I renew my call for opening a serious national dialogue
over the concerns of the nation, with all honesty and
impartiality," said Mursi after receiving the final draft from
the constituent assembly. "We must move beyond the period of
confrontation and differences, and get on to productive work."
The constitution is meant to be the cornerstone of democracy
after three decades of army-backed autocracy under President
Hosni Mubarak. Yet drafting it has been divisive, exposing
splits between newly empowered Islamists and their opponents.
Protesters in an open-ended sit-in in Cairo's Tahrir Square,
which was also the focus of demonstrations against Mubarak,
accuse Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood of trying to impose a flawed
constitution.
Leading opposition figure Mohamed ElBaradei said on Twitter
that "struggle will continue" despite the referendum and that
the draft constitution "undermines basic freedoms."
Liberal figures including former Arab League chief Amr
Moussa pulled out of the constituent assembly last month, as did
representatives of Egypt's Christian minority.
The draft constitution contains Islamist-flavoured language
which opponents say could be used to whittle away human rights
and stifle criticism. It forbids blasphemy and "insults to any
person", does not explicitly uphold women's rights and demands
respect for "religion, traditions and family values".
The text also limits presidents to two four-year terms,
requires parliamentary approval for their choice of prime
minister, and introduces some civilian oversight of the military
- although not enough for critics.
Mursi described it as a constitution that fulfilled the
goals of the Jan. 25, 2011 revolution that brought an end to
Mubarak's rule. "Let everyone - those who agree and those who
disagree - go to the referendum to have their say," he said.
JUDGES TO SUPERVISE VOTE
To hold the referendum, Mursi will depend on a judiciary
which has been on partial strike over the Nov. 22 decree, and
which he and the Brotherhood suspect of links to the Mubarak
regime. Judges oversee elections in Egypt.
Vice President Mahmoud Mekky said he trusted the judiciary
would supervise the vote, state news agency MENA reported.
Mursi is betting the Islamists' core supporters and ordinary
Egyptians fed up with instability will pass the constitution.
While Mursi only secured the presidency by a slim margin,
the Islamists have won all elections since Mubarak was toppled.
The opposition must decide whether to urge a boycott or a
"No" vote in the referendum. If they secure a "No", the
president could retain the powers he has unilaterally assumed.
The referendum call met with cheers from the pro-Mursi rally
at Cairo University. Streets were clogged with those sympathetic
to the Muslim Brotherhood and more hardline Salafi parties.
The rally was a show of strength by Islamists who feel under
attack from leftist, liberal and socialist parties. By early
evening, the crowd peaked at at least 200,000, said Reuters
witnesses, basing estimates on previous Cairo rallies.
Authorities declined to give an estimate for the crowd's size.
"The people want the implementation of God's law," chanted
flag-waving demonstrators, many bussed in from the countryside.
Tens of thousands of Egyptians protested against Mursi on
Friday, chanting: "The people want to bring down the regime,"
echoing a trademark slogan of the revolts against Arab leaders.
Rival demonstrators threw stones after dark in the northern
city of Alexandria and a town in the Nile Delta. Similar clashes
erupted again briefly in Alexandria on Saturday, state TV said.
Mohamed Noshi, 23, a pharmacist from Mansoura, said he had
joined the rally in Cairo to support Mursi and his decree.
"Those in Tahrir don't represent everyone. Most people support
Mursi and aren't against the decree," he said.
Egypt cannot hold a new parliamentary election until a new
constitution is passed. The country has been without an elected
legislature since the Supreme Constitutional Court ordered the
dissolution of the Islamist-dominated lower house in June.
The court is due to meet on Sunday to discuss the legality
of parliament's upper house.
"We want stability. Every time, the constitutional court
tears down institutions we elect," said Yasser Taha, a
30-year-old demonstrator at the Islamist rally in Cairo.