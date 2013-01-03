CAIRO Jan 3 An IMF mission will visit Egypt in
January for talks on a $4.8 billion loan agreement that was
postponed last month at Cairo's behest because of political
turmoil in the country, the government spokesman said on
Thursday.
"They ... are coming this month," spokesman Alaa el-Hadidi
told Reuters when asked about the timing of the visit. "The
purpose is to reassure them that what we agreed on last time is
still there, and nothing has changed," he said.
The agreement was signed at staff level in November but
final ratification was postponed last month after President
Mohamed Mursi cancelled tax increases believed to be part of a
package of austerity measures agreed as part of the deal.