By Ulf Laessing
CAIRO, March 31 An IMF delegation will arrive in
Egypt on Wednesday for talks with the government on a $4.8
billion loan, a government spokesman said on Sunday, as Cairo
seeks to conclude a deal vital to easing a deep economic crisis.
Spokesman Alaa El Hadidi added that Egypt would not seek any
emergency loan from the International Monetary Fund and faced no
"crisis" in funding the import of essential commodities.
The most populous Arab country has been seeking a loan from
the Fund to ease economic strains after two years of political
upheaval. Reserves of foreign currency have fallen to critically
low levels, threatening Egypt's ability to buy in supplies of
wheat, of which it is the world's biggest importer, and fuel.
President Mohamed Mursi's government initialled a deal with
the IMF last November but postponed final ratification in
December in the face of unrest triggered by a political row over
the extent of his powers.
Hadidi, seeking to allay public concerns over power cuts and
long queues at petrol stations, ruled out an emergency loan, as
suggested by the IMF. He added that the country was still able
to buy essential imports.
"(The supply) of wheat and loaves of bread is safe," he told
reporters. He added that indications of a higher harvest this
year meant Egypt would use locally-grown wheat in the place of
wheat that would otherwise have been imported.
He played down as "speculation" repeated media reports that
Egypt was seeking aid from Arab states Libya and Iraq. "Egypt
seeks to boost investment from these countries and an opening of
their labour markets (for Egyptians)," Hadidi said.
WEAK CURRENCY
The IMF said last week a technical delegation would visit
Cairo in the "first days of April".
Masood Ahmed, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central
Asia department, visited Cairo on March 17, saying the Fund
would continue talks aimed at agreeing possible financial aid.
Any deal with the IMF is likely to require Egypt to commit
to austerity measures, a very sensitive issue at a time when
Mursi is facing protests over his management of the country.
Shortages of subsidised diesel have paralysed transport in
parts of Egypt, as the Egyptian pound has lost 9 percent of its
value against the dollar since late last year.
The government is working on an economic programme where it
plans to cut back on subsidies of fuel. Last year it eliminated
subsidies on 95-octane gasoline, the highest grade available,
and it raised fuel prices in many sectors last month.
Mursi's cabinet has said it plans to implement a subsidised
fuel rationing system at the beginning of July, though local
media reports have said the plan, already delayed several times,
could be pushed back to January.
The unrest of the past two years has driven away tourists
whose spending accounted for around a tenth of GDP before the
uprising. Hadidi said the number of tourists in February was
845,000, a 12 percent increase compared with a year earlier.