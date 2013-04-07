CAIRO, April 7 Egypt is seeking to increase its
previously-requested $4.8 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund to cover its soaring budget deficit, the planning
minister said in comments carried by two local newspapers on
Sunday.
"Egypt will intensify its efforts in the spring meetings of
the IMF in the period from April 16-21 to receive additional
funding to cover the financing deficit until mid-2015," Ashraf
El-Araby said in remarks carried by Al Masry Al Youm newspaper.
"There are ongoing discussions to increase the loan,
estimated at $4.8 billion but it may rise, especially with the
increase in the budget deficit to $20 billion," he was quoted as
saying.
The minister told Al-Mal daily financial newspaper that if a
deal with the IMF is not reached before May, talks will be
postponed until October when parliamentary elections are
expected to start. An IMF delegation is currently in Cairo for
loan talks.