CAIRO, April 12 Egypt's bid to secure a $4.8
billion loan from the International Monetary Fund is winning
guarded support from some of President Mohamed Mursi's liberal
opponents that could make it easier to secure the deal.
An IMF mission visiting Cairo for talks with the government
is also meeting ruling and opposition parties to broaden support
for a long-delayed deal seen as vital to supporting an economy
in deep crisis, a diplomatic source said.
The Islamist-led administration hopes to conclude the
agreement next week, unlocking billions of dollars in additional
support, boosting investor confidence and helping the state deal
with a currency crisis and an unaffordable budget deficit.
The IMF has given no indication of chances of a deal, and
some economists say it could take much longer, given government
reluctance to implement tax increases and cut fuel subsidies.
The mission is expected to conclude on Monday or Tuesday.
While some of Mursi's opponents, notably among leftists,
oppose an IMF deal, other sections of the opposition believe it
is necessary to salvage the economy from two years of turmoil
that followed ex-President Hosni Mubarak's removal from power.
"We are looking at the supreme interest of the country and
not at narrow party interests, and on the basis of this, we
support this loan," said Motaz Salah, spokesman for the liberal
Wafd Party.
"We will give our view in our meeting with the head of the
IMF mission on Monday," he said. "But we need to see the
conditions, the measures that will accompany it."
Mursi and his Islamist backers in the Muslim Brotherhood
have been in conflict with much of the opposition since last
year. Tension has led to street violence.
While the opposition continues to press Mursi to take a more
inclusive approach by reshuffling the cabinet and replacing his
public prosecutor, some opponents share the government's view
that the country is in dire need of IMF support right away.
Amr Moussa, a former Arab League Secretary General defeated
in last year's presidential election, told the IMF mission at a
meeting on Wednesday that Egypt needed the loan as soon as
possible, said Ahmed Kamel, spokesman for his Congress Party.
"We understand that we have increasing problems with the
energy sector, and growing debts," he said.
FAILING THE TRANSPARENCY TEST
A dearth of hard currency has caused shortages of imported
fuel and power cuts are expected to worsen as summer approaches
and air conditioning units are switched on.
The government has been seeking support from Arab states:
Qatar and Libya offered $5 billion in additional financial
backing this week. But an IMF deal is still seen as vital to
winning investor confidence.
Mursi is off to Moscow next week and may seek Russian oil
and grain on favourable payment terms, market sources say.
The government reached a deal with the IMF in November only
to postpone ratification weeks later because of unrest in Cairo.
An agreement is expected to bring with it austerity measures
such as tax increases and steps to cut fuel and food subsidies.
The IMF mission will meet leftist politician Hamdeen Sabahi
on Saturday, said Heba Yassin, spokeswoman for his party, the
Popular Current. Sabahi's party had rejected what it sees as
unfair conditions that would accompany an IMF deal, such as tax
hikes, she said. It rejects any "violation" of the economy.
The diplomatic source said the IMF wanted to convince
politicians a programme would boost growth and protect the poor.
The IMF is also due to meet the Nour Party, a hardline
Islamist group which believes an IMF loan must be approved by
Egypt's top Muslim clerics because it will require the state to
pay interest - something deemed as impermissible in Islam.
The government says it discussed its economic reform plans
as part of a "society dialogue" earlier this year.
But critics say it fell short. Amr Hamzawy, a liberal, told
the IMF the government had failed to show any transparency.
"Egyptian public opinion does not have real information about
the negotiations with the Fund, or the loan. Its views are
dominated by generalisations," he wrote on his Facebook page.