* Egypt has not asked for increase on $4.8 billion loan
* Senior IMF official has said loan size could be changed
* Egypt needs financial help to overcome budget crisis
CAIRO, April 14 Egypt has not asked the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase a $4.8 billion
loan it has not yet drawn down, central bank governor Hisham
Ramez told al-Shorouk newspaper on Sunday.
On April 2 the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia director
said the size of the loan could be changed depending on the
country's needs.
Ramez said that Egypt could still request an increase of $1
billion on the loan if the maturity period was extended to more
than 30 months from the 22 months agreed last November.
He reiterated the government's position that Egypt would not
seek an emergency loan from the global lender and said that
talks with an IMF delegation that arrived in Cairo 10 days ago
were going well.
The most populous Arab country needs the loan to ease
economic strains after two years of political upheaval. Low
reserves of foreign currency threaten Egypt's ability to buy in
wheat, of which it is the world's biggest importer, and fuel.
President Mohamed Mursi's government postponed
implementating the loan in December in the face of unrest
triggered by a political row over the extent of his powers.
Any IMF deal is likely to require Cairo commit to tax
increases and cuts in subsidies, a highly sensitive issue at a
time when Mursi is facing protests over his management of the
country before this year's parliamentary elections.
Shortages of subsidised diesel have paralysed transport in
parts of Egypt and the Egyptian pound has lost 9 percent of its
value against the dollar since late last year.