* IMF still waiting for parts of government plan -politician
* Egypt has secured $5 billion from Arab allies
* Diplomats say Mursi wavering on tax, subsidy reforms
By Paul Taylor
CAIRO, April 14 Egypt is close to an agreement
with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan that
would help it fight a deepening economic crisis but is still
bristling at the conditions, diplomats said.
An IMF programme could help stabilise Egypt's economy in the
rocky transition to democracy since the 2011 overthrow of former
President Hosni Mubarak, unlocking up to $15 billion in aid and
investment to improve a dismal business climate.
But diplomats and politicians say Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi had still to approve required tax increases and subsidy
cuts that prompted him to halt implementation of an earlier IMF
deal in December, two weeks after it was agreed in principle.
"The mission said it is waiting until now for the government
to present some of the roadmap related to reforming the economic
system, and it is still in dialogue with the government to get
acquainted with this map," Abdullah Badran of the hardline
Islamist Nour party told Reuters after meeting IMF negotiators.
Egypt's economy has deteriorated significantly since then.
Tourism and investment have shrivelled due to political turmoil
in the Arab world's most populous nation, where 40 percent of
the 84 million citizens live on less than $2 a day.
The projected budget deficit has risen to around 11 percent
in the fiscal year ending in June, foreign currency reserves
have shrunk to less than needed to cover three months' imports,
and the country is suffering fuel shortages.
An IMF delegation has been holding talks in Cairo since
April 4 on a revised economic programme that includes a gradual
reform of costly fuel subsidies that swallow 21 percent of the
budget or 12 percent of gross domestic product, and an extension
of sales tax to fewer items than previously planned.
The country's finance minister and central bank governor
have told local media the talks are going well, and diplomats
said they are due to conclude, one way or another, before the
IMF mission returns to Washington on Tuesday.
"We're waiting for clarity from the presidency," a diplomat
briefed on the negotiations said.
A spokesman for the president's office declined comment on
whether Mursi had given the green light for an agreement.
UNPOPULAR
Diplomats said the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was reluctant
to impose unpopular tax and fuel price increases before
parliamentary elections provisionally due to start in October.
Nevertheless the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party is
pushing through parliament new tax laws apparently linked to the
IMF deal. Opposition politicians accuse the government of trying
to impose its will without dialogue.
While the IMF team has been in town, the government has
picked up $5 billion in apparently unconditional support from
Arab allies Qatar and Libya to help it over the coming months.
But Planning Minister Ashraf El-Araby warned last week that
Egyptians would face worse austerity without an IMF deal.
Ministers fear a long, hot summer of power cuts, and possible
fuel and food shortages that could spark unrest.
The state-owned Al Gomhuria daily quoted an economic source
as saying the IMF deal had reached the final stages for signing.
An Egyptian ministerial delegation including the central
bank governor and the planning minister would go to Washington
this week for the annual Spring meeting to seek agreement on the
final phrasing of the loan deal, it said.
Central bank chief Hisham Ramez was quoted by independent
al-Shorouk newspaper as saying Egypt had not requested an
increase in the loan, but the amount could be raised by up to $1
billion if the maturity were extended beyond 30 months instead
of the 22 months forseen in last November's accord.
The IMF mission, headed by Andreas Mauer, has spent the last
few days meeting government and opposition political leaders to
seek broad backing for implementation of the reform programme.
Politicians who have participated in those sessions said
there was wide acceptance of the need for an IMF loan but less
willingness to accept even relatively mild conditions attached.
"We heard the IMF's view, and it became clear to us that
they are asking for some reforms to the tax system, and their
view is that there must be a review of subsidies," said Badran,
the Nour party's parliamentary floor leader. "This, in our view,
will increase the burdens on the poor."
Leftist Popular Current party leader Hamdeen Sabahi said his
group would support any unconditional loan that supported the
Egyptian economy, but it must not be on terms that put extra
burdens on the poor, farmers, workers and the middle class, or
that dictate how the government spends the money.
"The Popular Current cannot agree to a loan with conditions
that include lifting subsidies from basic commodities," Sabahi,
who came third in last year's presidential election, said on his
Facebook page.
Diplomats said the IMF had softened its conditions compared
with many other adjustment programmes, partly because the
United States and European Union countries that are the Fund's
biggest shareholders were determined to support Egypt.
"There is a sense that Egypt is too big to fail," one senior
diplomat said. "The trouble is that the Egyptians know this, and
think they can use it to escape the conditionality."
IMF and World Bank studies show that most fuel subsidies
benefit wealthier Egyptians rather than the poor, few of whom
have cars.
"Estimates show that the richest 20 percent of the
population in Egypt receives more than half of the spending on
fuel subsidies," said Caroline Freund, the World Bank's chief
economist for the Middle East and North Africa.
That may explain why the subsidies are so hard to reform,
with powerful interest groups keen to preserve their advantages.