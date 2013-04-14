* No deal likely in current round of negotiations -diplomats
By Paul Taylor and Tom Perry
CAIRO, April 14 Egypt is stalling on the terms
of a $4.8 billion International Monetary Fund loan to help it
fight a deepening economic crisis, and no deal is likely while
an IMF team is in Cairo, diplomats said on Sunday.
The IMF mission is set to leave on Tuesday after nearly two
weeks of talks, and negotiations may continue on the sidelines
of this week's IMF ministerial meetings in Washington, they
said.
An IMF programme could help stabilise Egypt's economy in the
rocky transition to democracy since the 2011 overthrow of former
President Hosni Mubarak, unlocking up to $15 billion in aid and
investment to improve a dismal business climate.
But diplomats and politicians say Islamist President Mohamed
Mursi had yet to endorse required tax increases and subsidy cuts
that prompted him to halt implementation of an earlier IMF deal
in December, two weeks after it was agreed in principle.
"The mission said it is waiting until now for the government
to present some of the roadmap related to reforming the economic
system," Abdullah Badran of the hardline Islamist Nour party
told Reuters after meeting the IMF team.
A spokesman for the president's office declined comment on
whether Mursi had given the green light for an agreement.
One Western diplomat said that after securing $5 billion in
stopgap finance from Qatar and Libya last week, Egypt no longer
felt the same sense of urgency to conclude the IMF negotiations.
"That seemed to be the way things were moving since the
Libyan and Qatari announcements. You can imagine them reaching
that conclusion; that they have reached a short-term fix, it
means they are not that beholden to the IMF," he said.
Egypt's economy has deteriorated significantly since the
November IMF agreement stalled. Tourism and investment have
dwindled due to political turmoil in the Arab world's most
populous country, where 40 percent of the 84 million citizens
live on less than $2 a day.
The projected budget deficit has risen to around 11 percent
in the fiscal year ending in June, foreign currency reserves
have shrunk to less than needed to cover three months' imports,
and the country is suffering fuel shortages.
The IMF delegation has been holding talks in Cairo since
April 4 on a revised economic programme that includes a gradual
reform of costly fuel subsidies that swallow 21 percent of the
budget or 12 percent of gross domestic product, and an extension
of sales tax to fewer items than previously planned.
The country's finance minister and central bank governor
have told local media the talks were going well but diplomats
said the IMF had not received clear answers on some issues.
"The IMF and the international community want to help but
are really frustrated that Egypt isn't doing as much as it
should to help itself," said Angus Blair, chairman of the Signet
Institute, an economic think-tank for the Middle East and North
Africa region. "I expect there is significant frustration."
UNPOPULAR
Diplomats said the ruling Muslim Brotherhood was reluctant
to impose unpopular tax and fuel price increases before
parliamentary elections provisionally due to start in October.
Nevertheless the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party is
pushing through parliament new tax laws apparently linked to the
IMF deal. Opposition politicians accuse the government of trying
to impose its will without dialogue.
Planning Minister Ashraf El-Araby warned last week that
Egyptians would face worse austerity without an IMF deal.
Ministers fear a long, hot summer of power cuts and possible
fuel and food shortages that could spark unrest.
An Egyptian delegation including the central bank governor
and the finance and planning ministers will be in Washington
this week for the annual IMF/World Bank spring meetings and may
hold further talks on the loan deal, officials said.
The IMF mission, headed by Andreas Bauer, has spent the last
few days meeting government and opposition political leaders to
seek broad backing for implementation of the reform programme.
Politicians who have participated in those sessions said
there was wide acceptance of the need for a loan but less
willingness to accept even relatively mild conditions attached.
"We heard the IMF's view, and it became clear to us that
they are asking for some reforms to the tax system, and their
view is that there must be a review of subsidies," said Badran,
the Nour party's parliamentary floor leader. "This, in our view,
will increase the burdens on the poor."
Leftist Popular Current party leader Hamdeen Sabahi said his
group would support an unconditional loan that supported the
Egyptian economy, but it must not be on terms that put extra
burdens on the poor, farmers, workers and the middle class, or
that dictate how the government spends the money.
"The Popular Current cannot agree to a loan with conditions
that include lifting subsidies from basic commodities," Sabahi,
third in last year's presidential election, said on Facebook.
Diplomats said the IMF had softened its conditions compared
with many other adjustment programmes, partly because the United
States and European Union countries that are the Fund's biggest
shareholders were determined to support Egypt.
"There is a sense that Egypt is too big to fail," one senior
diplomat said. "The trouble is that the Egyptians know this, and
think they can use it to escape the conditionality."
IMF studies show that most fuel subsidies benefit wealthier
Egyptians rather than the poor, few of whom have cars.
"Estimates show that the richest 20 percent of the
population in Egypt receives more than half of the spending on
fuel subsidies," said Caroline Freund, the World Bank's chief
economist for the Middle East and North Africa.
That may explain why the subsidies are so hard to reform,
with powerful interest groups keen to preserve their advantages.