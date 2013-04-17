CAIRO, April 17 Negotiations between Egypt and
the International Monetary Fund have not failed, the president's
office said on Wednesday after an IMF delegation left Cairo
without agreement on a $4.8 billion loan needed to ease a severe
economic crisis.
"Talk that the IMF talks failed is inaccurate as this
delegation was technical and was not authorised to sign a deal
with the Egyptian government and there were many positive
results from the talks especially from the Egyptian government
side," presidential spokesman Omar Amer told reporters.
Egyptian ministers have said talks will continue when they
visit Washington this week for the annual IMF/World Bank Spring
meetings and the IMF staff mission may return to Cairo in May.
After 12 days of meeting with government officials, the
central bank and political party leaders, the mission headed by
Andreas Bauer left Cairo on Tuesday without concluding a
staff-level agreement as they had done last November.
President Mohamed Mursi subsequently froze that deal and
suspended implementation of sales tax increases that were one of
the conditions for the loan, amid political violence over the
extent of his powers.
The country is rapidly burning through the hard currency
reserves it needs to import food to feed its 84 million people.
It is suffering from falling tourism, a soaring budget deficit
and an atmosphere of political confrontation that has led to
periodic violent clashes on the streets.
In recent weeks, Cairo has sought support from Arab allies
and key emerging powers to strengthen its financial position
after foreign exchange reserves fell to $13.4 billion in March,
less than needed to cover three months' imports.
Qatar and Libya agreed last week to provide $5 billion in
support. Turkish economic officials and banking sources said on
Wednesday that Ankara would transfer within two months the
remaining $1 billion of $2 billion it pledged last year.
Many politicians and analysts see the government struggling
on for the rest of the year without an IMF loan, enduring a
summer of power cuts and fuel shortages rather than risk an
explosion of unrest by implementing subsidy cuts and tax rises
before parliamentary elections expected to start in October.
A Moscow-based source said Mursi may discuss a possible $2
billion loan during a two-day visit to Russia beginning on
Thursday. But Amer said there was no talk of a loan, although
the president would discuss trade, investment and potential
supplies of wheat, oil and gas.
"Egypt does not need loans and its economy will develop by
the hands of its people and not by anything else," he said.