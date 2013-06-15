ABU DHABI, June 15 Egypt's government is in the
late stages of verifying its economic reform programme with the
International Monetary Fund before obtaining a $4.8 billion IMF
loan, its central bank governor said on Saturday.
The loan, needed to help stabilise Egypt's balance of
payments and state finances, has been under discussion for two
years but agreement has repeatedly been postponed by political
unrest in the country and the government's reluctance to commit
to austerity measures.
"The IMF is verifying numbers with the government regarding
the programme and they are in late stages of verifying all the
numbers," central bank governor Hisham Ramez told reporters
after a meeting of regional central bank chiefs in Abu Dhabi on
Saturday.
There have been no changes to the plan or the amount of aid
the country is seeking, he added.
"The programme is as it was planned by the Egyptian
government. It is $4.8 billion that they have been talking to
them about."
He said he could not offer any estimate for when the talks
would finish, adding that as far as he knew, there were no talks
underway with other countries for Egypt to obtain fresh
financial aid in the form of deposits in its central bank.
Last month, the IMF's Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik
told Reuters that the Fund was ready to sign the loan agreement
with Egypt before or after the next parliamentary elections, but
it was up to the government to move forward.
The IMF expects Egypt's budget deficit to widen to 11.3
percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year which ends
in June, the largest gap since 2002, from 10.7 percent in the
previous year, it said in a regional outlook published in May.
ECONOMY
Egypt's central bank foreign currency reserves stand at $16
billion, Ramez said, referring to the latest published number.
The reserves rose for a second consecutive month in May, boosted
by deposits from Qatar.
"I'll be happy only if the reserves grow by the economy and
not deposits," Ramez said when asked if he was comfortable with
the level of reserves now.
Qatar deposited $3 billion at the central bank on May 9, but
the bank sold about $800 million two weeks later in a special
foreign exchange auction to help importers pay for essential
imports.
"Our direct intervention with exceptional auctions in April
and May had a big effect on inflation," Ramez said.
Asked whether it eased pressure on the central bank to
tighten monetary policy, he said: "You can see from the numbers
that it (inflation) is better than expected." He declined to
give any inflation forecasts.
Egyptian inflation edged up to 8.2 percent in the year to
May, boosted by food prices and a weaker
currency.
Asked about Morgan Stanley Capital International's warning
this week that Egypt could eventually be excluded from the MSCI
Emerging Market Index used by many international fund managers,
because of investors' difficulties in repatriating money, Ramez
said: "They were talking about the availability of foreign
currency.
"From our side, we opened the Repatriation Fund in March for
any funds coming into stocks or the fixed income side. So
anything that comes can go out at any point, there's no
problem."
In March, the central bank opened a scheme giving foreign
investors in the stock and government debt markets access to
dollars despite severe shortages of foreign currency.
Egypt's bourse tumbled to an 11-month low on Wednesday after
MSCI's warning.