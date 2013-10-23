CAIRO Oct 23 Egypt's central bank governor has
criticized the International Monetary Fund for acting in a
"totally unacceptable way" during negotiations over a critical
$4.8 billion euro loan earlier this year, a state newspaper
reported.
Months of talks between Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's
government and the IMF failed to produce an agreement before the
army toppled Mursi on July 3.
The IMF loan is widely viewed as necessary to convince
foreign donors and investors that Egypt's economy, which has
been battered by political turmoil, is on the right track.
Central Bank governor Hisham Ramez, who was involved in the
talks, said that "some figures" in the IMF had dealt
inappropriately with Egypt, without giving details, according to
Al-Ahram newspaper.
Al-Ahram released Ramez's comments in advance of an
interview expected to air on Wednesday night on an Egyptian
television station.
Ramez could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Earlier this month IMF chief Christine Lagarde said the Fund
was ready to work with Egypt to help stabilize the country's
economy, citing discussions that have been ongoing for the past
year and a half.
The IMF had been negotiating the critically needed loan with
Egypt before the military removed Mursi from office.
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood has been weakened by a security
crackdown but Egypt remains unstable. Political upheaval and
attacks by al Qaeda-inspired militant groups have hammered
tourism and investment.
The current army-backed cabinet as a whole seems to be in
little rush to resume talks with the IMF about the loan, which
would require economic reform commitments that the government
might find politically risky.
Egypt has received pledges of aid from several Gulf
countries, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, that is expected
to help the most populous Arab state avoid a balance of payments
crisis and overcome fuel shortages that partly caused a wave of
public anger against Mursi.
The cash injections are keeping the economy afloat but
analysts say the government still needs a long-term plan to
ensure financial stability.
Foreign reserves dipped to dangerously low levels in the
months before Mursi's ouster but have begun to recover, boosted
by the billions sent by Gulf Arab allies.
Ramez said foreign reserves stand at $18.9 billion, up $190
million from last month's figures announced on Oct. 3.
The country has run through more than $20 billion in
reserves, borrowed billions from abroad and delayed payments to
oil companies to support its currency since its popular uprising
in 2011 that resulted in the overthrow of former President Hosni
Mubarak.
(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy and Susan
Fenton)