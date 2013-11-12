DUBAI Nov 12 The International Monetary Fund
remains ready to provide aid to Egypt when Cairo requests it, a
senior IMF official said on Tuesday without elaborating on when
that might happen.
"We have some technical work already underway and we will be
very ready and keen to support them when they think the time is
right in terms of financing," Masood Ahmed, the IMF's Director
for the Middle East and North Africa, told a news conference in
Dubai.
Egypt and the IMF have had a sometimes tense relationship
because of national pride and the international lender's efforts
to persuade Cairo to undertake politically sensitive economic
reforms such as subsidy cuts.
For over two years the two sides have sporadically discussed
the possibility of an IMF loan to Egypt that could be worth $4.8
billion, but no final agreement has been reached.
The army-backed government which toppled President Mohamed
Mursi in July, promised over $12 billion in aid from Kuwait,
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has said it is in no
hurry to obtain an IMF loan. But last month, the Egyptian
finance ministry said it had asked the IMF to discuss possible
technical aid for a VAT tax system.
Farouk Soussa, Citigroup's chief economist for the region,
told the same event in Dubai: "Egypt does not need the IMF from
a financing perspective - they need them from a technical
perspective but technical support without financing lacks
teeth."
He added of the idea of IMF aid to Egypt: "It will be a hot
potato...and a bit of a political liability in Egypt."
In a later interview with Reuters, Ahmed said the Gulf
countries had been very helpful in providing aid to Egypt but
the IMF felt its economic recovery would require concerted
effort. "We would be very open to be a part of this process," he
said.
He added, however, that there were no concrete discussions
or plans for the IMF to cooperate with the Gulf in assisting
Egypt.
Asked how long the promised Gulf aid could continue to
support Egypt's economy, Ahmed said: "It's hard to say because
it depends on how the economy develops. But certainly for the
coming months, financing that they have is going to be more than
adequate. For the near term their financing needs are definitely
well met."