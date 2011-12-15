CAIRO Dec 15 Egypt may resume
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a
financing facility, a minister said on Thursday after Cairo
turned down an offer of a $3 billion facility in June saying it
did not need the funds.
Egypt's economy has been hammered by the uprising that
unseated Hosni Mubarak in February, widening the budget deficit.
"Egypt may need to restart talks with the IMF to obtain
loans," Planning and International Cooperation Minister Faiza
Abu el-Naga told reporters, adding that the decision to turn
down the facility earlier this year "may be under review."