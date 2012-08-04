CAIRO Aug 4 Egypt invited officials from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to visit to resume talks on a
$3.2 billion loan, the state's finance minister Mumtaz al-Saeed
told reporters on Saturday.
"We have offered an invitation to the IMF delegation to
visit Egypt in the coming period," Saeed said without specifying
when exactly the visit will take place.
An IMF deal would help Egypt stave off a budget and balance
of payments crisis and add credibility to economic reforms
needed to restore the confidence of investors who fled the
country after a popular uprising last year.
Saeed, who was selected to remain in his post in the new
cabinet sworn in last Thursday, also said he expected a growth
rate of 3.5-4 percent in 2012-2013 fiscal year.